I just read sad research by the National Rural Health Association. COVID is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of urban residents!
The most common reasons: we’re older, in poorer health, largely unvaccinated and generally poorer. I believe a further reason is lack of leadership! This is what I observe here in Delhi, Delaware County. We have a competent Public Health Department. What we do not have is strong leadership from the county Board of Supervisors.
It would be helpful to know where our COVID cases are so I could avoid those spots. Other counties provide this information. We get good stats about who has COVID by age and vaccination status etc., but not by zip code or town. Why? Apparently because the Board of Supervisors must request that the Public Health Department release those numbers. So why don’t they?
Ask you supervisor! My assumption is that supervisors of specific towns don’t want the pressure. The information might impact their economies. They don’t want to mandate masks. It would not be popular. I agree, it would not. Perhaps it is cowardly. Or perhaps they, themselves, do not believe in vaccines. This is why Delaware County still has HALF of our eligible population unvaccinated and one of the highest positivity rates in the state. And we are one of the “oldest” counties in New York state. We elderly are most vulnerable.
Mark Tuthill, of Delhi, and all the 18 other supervisors — especially Chair Mole — show some leadership! Have some guts!
Katherine Mario
Delhi
