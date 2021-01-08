Your opinion piece, “Geography is driving state’s population loss,” Jan. 2-3, 2021, argues that our cold winter weather is driving people from the state. Conservatives, however, often write to your paper citing high taxes as a primary cause of New York’s population decline. While climate and taxes are at play in New York, I would argue that our state’s population loss is due to factors found widely present in other states — and countries, for that matter.
Setting war and climate change aside as not relevant in the case of New York, I think that most migration is somehow related to the movement of people from rural to urban areas. Having lived around the world, I noted almost everywhere the migration of people from countryside to city. Taxes and climate cannot explain this phenomenon in Asia, Africa and South America, where taxes are neither high nor collected, and temperatures are warm to moderate.
It happens that urban areas are population magnets because they offer better social services such as education, medical care, shopping and entertainment. Young people the world over are leaving their villages for the excitement and social interaction they find in city living.
In addition, urban areas, being centers of innovation and research, offer more jobs and job choices. In rural areas the growth of productivity in the agricultural sector has resulted in fewer farms and farm-related jobs.
The above mentioned economic and social trends will not be reversed anytime soon. Those of us remaining in upstate New York will have to get used to the peace and quiet, fresh air, clean water and starlit night skies.
Richard Blabey
Cooperstown
