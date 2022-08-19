Pat Ryan is the perfect candidate to represent us in Congress.
Pat was one of the candidates in the forum at SUCO and I spent time talking to him. He was knowledgeable about subjects discussed, a good listener, and humble.
His background provides us with a solid support for representing his constituents. Pat is a West Point graduate and a two-time veteran of Iraq, serving as an intelligence officer. Military information and veterans’ concerns are often part of Congress’ and constituents’ concerns.
He has developed a small business which has expanded in personnel. Certainly, understanding small business concerns is vital for our growth,
His role as Ulster County executive provides him experience with local government issues. This well-rounded candidate will serve the needs of the district.
He has not pounded us with political ads dumping on the opposite party, which makes negotiating across the aisle for our district needs attainable.
Pamela Tausta
Oneonta
