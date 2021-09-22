Congratulations to The Daily Star on your weekend edition and editorial about Assemblyman John Salka, and other vaccine liars being despicable. John pretends to be pro-life yet his positions on vaccine and face masking in school are pro-death.
He is a danger to public health. He should resign immediately or be removed from office.
Orlo Burch
Hartwick
