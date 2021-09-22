Kudos to you, Ms. Sklenarik, “Vaccine for health workers is a public health issue.”
Mr. Salka’s license as a respiratory therapist should be terminated. The Hippocratic oath says “do no harm” and harm he is certainly doing by encouraging people to seek a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate.
A member of the faculty at the Duke Divinity School has made a compelling argument against religious exemptions. Jewish and Catholic leaders have also said there is no such thing. Even the pope has publicly endorsed vaccinations. What are your credentials, Mr. Salka? As a nurse who sees positive COVID patients, I can tell you that it is real and preventable. Playing to your political base, Mr. Salka, does not seem to be consistent with your obligations and ethical duties as a member of the public health community.
In the New York Times of Sept. 6, a guest essay by Curtis Chang, a consulting faculty member at Duke Divinity School, asserts “religious exemptions to employer mandates are a precious right in our democracy. This is why it is especially important not to offer such exemptions to coronavirus vaccine mandates. They make a mockery of Christianity and religious liberty.” He adds, “there is no actual religious basis for exemptions from vaccine mandates in any established stream of Christianity … . The consensus of mainstream Christian leaders — from Pope Francis to Franklin Graham — is that vaccination is consistent with biblical Christian faith.”
Ann Hager
Maryland
Hager is a registered nurse.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.