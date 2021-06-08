In case you haven’t taken a walk through Wilber Park lately, I encourage you all to do so.
While you are enjoying the beautiful nature that Wilber Park has to offer, take a look around and note how many trees you see with a big blue “x” on them. Those are all being cut down. Yes, some of the trees are clearly dead and need to be removed. Some, however,, are questionable.
Now walk toward the tennis courts, in particular the courts closest to the neighboring houses on Union Street. See those six trees with a big blue “x” on them behind the new basketball court? Yes those beautiful trees that are clearly alive and thriving — providing shade, privacy, oxygen, etc. The city wants to remove those six trees.
As someone who lives on the other side of those trees I am appalled at how the city is handling this matter. The neighbors affected by this were told by the city that these trees were being removed because they are a “nuisance to clean up after on the courts.”
Not one of us directly by these trees wants them removed. It is unnecessary and irresponsible to remove them.
Help save the trees in Wilber Park and our Oneonta community. SAVE THE TREES, SAVE THE EARTH. Thank you.
Jillian Conover
Oneonta
