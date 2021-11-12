Brian Brock’s letter of Oct. 9 is yet another example of how people can study that armed conflict of 160 years ago, and say it was undoubtedly over slavery. And like other writers, he seizes on the slightest references to it.
But let me ask, since when has any war been about one overriding cause? Human psychology is far too complex to define such and act this way.
Strangely, that war is the only one I’ve heard so simplified. If it even can be properly thought of as a foregone conclusion. Was there an actual guarantee of a fight when the South seceded? Could the North have handled that in a more peaceful way? But in a meaningful study of what really might have lead up to secession, at least three factors should be considered: cultural differences, Northern corporate greed and power, and what type of government we would have.
Almost from when the constitution was ratified, a North-South cultural schism began to form. In the context of attitude, New Englanders were seen as arrogant, condescending, extremely self-righteous and believing themselves to be God’s chosen people. While Southerners were essentially the opposite. That being said, it shouldn’t be surprising that Yankees would come to think their culture was the best and that Southerners were hicks in need of refinement.
Now combine this with a Hamilton-Clay-Lincoln political system characterized by a strong centralized government, a president with almost royal powers, high tariffs to encourage manufacturing at the expense of agriculture, and a strong national bank to control the currency. Which brings this to what the essential question was. Would it be this form of government, or what the framers gave? And this was the essential issue on which the South seceded.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
