As we get so close to the vote on the prospective annexation with Worcester School District, I feel compelled to make one more plea to the voters in our communities.
I’m one of those moms who has been fairly “loud” about this opportunity for our children because I do very deeply and passionately want better for my children. I’ve been quiet since the straw poll because I really want to choose my words carefully. I certainly don’t need to lose anymore friends or make anymore enemies over this issue. However, I can’t be silent. I care far too much.
That said, as I review the merger study and engage in discussion with the superintendents of both districts, attend board meetings and community forums, hear the input of my neighbors and fellow community members and really try to look at the whole picture I still come back to the same conclusion:
Schenevus Central School District, regardless of our school spirit and nostalgia, is not fiscally capable of providing a QUALITY school experience for these children.
We cannot add programming. We can’t afford it.
We cannot relieve our teachers. We can’t afford it.
We cannot sustain our school without heavy tax increases. We can’t afford it.
The majority of our community can’t support our school long-term with increased taxes because, well, we can’t afford it.
Without this annexation, our children will not receive the academic support and other opportunities they deserve because …
WE CAN’T AFFORD IT.
If school spirit and fond memories could pay the district’s bills I’d be all for keeping things as they are, but that’s not the case.
I beg each and every eligible voter in Schenevus and Worcester school districts to vote yes on Dec. 1.
Andrea Spencer
Schenevus
