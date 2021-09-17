On Sept. 15, a letter ran in this paper from Mr. Timothy Green who wrote in opposition of the proposed Schenevus/Worcester merger.
Mr. Green’s letter certainly pulls at the heart strings of those who long for nostalgia but what his letter neglected to mention is that, while alumni of Schenevus walk proudly through the halls today, they might not be so proud if they saw water leaking into buckets in the classrooms, students bored in the cafetorium because they have no classes to take, or seniors disappointed they didn’t get into their first-choice school because their high school doesn’t provide a schedule competitive enough to get them in.
There is no question Schenevus has incredible heart and soul. The school community feels much like a family. It is understandable why folks want to hold on to that. Unfortunately, though, we are no longer in a position to put our feelings before our reality.
Students in Schenevus and Worcester will benefit from the merger. Taxpayers will benefit from the merger.
For the love of facts, education, our children and our wallets, please consider voting yes on Sept. 22. If the merger passes, there is no reason why a committee of folks like Mr. Green and the new school board members sent in to save the memories can’t pull together to find a way to properly honor the past.
Stacie Haynes
Westford
