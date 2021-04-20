This year, the Schenevus and Worcester communities have a very important decision to make.
The merger study is complete and has confirmed that we can successfully merge the school districts. The fact is that the Schenevus school district is unsustainable. To keep the doors open and operating at the minimal levels next year will require a 6.5% tax increase. As a property owner, I am concerned with taxes and property values. If Schenevus dissolves into other districts this could affect the resale value of our properties. The study indicates an anticipated decrease in taxes for the whole community. To move forward without merging means more tax liabilities for the residents without any increase in value or services.
Currently, there are students with six study halls on their schedules. Increased state aid means there will be more resources to provide enrichment opportunities. This includes more resources for special education students. Sports and student activities can be expanded.
This area is one community that shares many resources. Residents of both towns have family members who attend both schools. Track and drama club have already been merged successfully. We share a library, stores, banks and playgrounds.
Expanding the borders of our “community” to officially include both Schenevus and Worcester students into one district will only mean more opportunity for all.
The outcome of this vote to merge these two districts will impact our communities for years to come. When you consider the merger, please consider education first. These children are the future of our community.
Shannon Stockdale
Maryland
