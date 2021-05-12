Once again, there is a push to merge Worcester and Schenevus schools. Before the study even began, we knew that the recommendation would be to merge. It seems these studies are more concerned about teachers' jobs than saving tax dollars.
Unfortunately, the Schenevus school district has become financially unsustainable. The only logical and financially sound course is not merger or annexation merger. Sadly, it is to eliminate the Schenevus school district, and sell the property and buildings.
Students would be sent to neighboring school districts. I suspect most would go to Worcester, but many to Davenport, Milford, Cooperstown and Oneonta.
In a merged district, it is proposed that Schenevus would house K-8 and Worcester 9-12. What savings will this afford?
Both buildings will have to be heated, maintained, and grounds cared for. Two kitchens will be staffed for breakfast and lunch. Busing will be more expensive than it is now, and existing teachers will be kept to retirement
Now, let’s get the “Do it for the children” off the table. The students will be cared for and properly educated in either a merged district or by neighboring schools.
Next, don’t tell us “We’ll save money.” I know no one in Cherry Valley-Springfield, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Unadilla Valley or Unatego who has saved money. And, their students are no better educated than ours.
Worcester has been properly managed and our school recently renovated. We will happily accept more students, but why should we merge with a school district deeply in debt? For many reasons, it makes no financial sense. Please, save WCS and the Wolverines, vote “No” on merger.
Chuck Pinkey
Worcester
