The “In brief” article on Feb. 6 and 7, “School fight delays bus departure briefly,” is an example of several problems in Delaware County.
A parent, who has had prior “issues” with Charlotte Valley Central School, is “beating” on doors to pick up his child. His child has just been suspended for bullying another student. Sheriff DuMond states children being bullied, students being suspended for bullying and a parent causing a school lockdown is “a whole bunch of nothing.”
Sheriff DuMond is wrong. Imagine the fear other students, teachers, staff and parents felt when they saw and heard that the school was locked down. Safety in schools should be a priority for him and his deputies.
Elizabeth Burns
Oneonta
