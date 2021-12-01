On Nov. 18, the Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously(!) approved a demand for Len Carson’s digital sign at the High School-Middle School entrance. As neighbors, we received a postcard inviting us to attend the approval meeting. During that meeting, while ZBA members sat almost unresponsive, five neighbors asked the ZBA to disapprove the sign. One neighborhood person approved the sign, saying her driveway is used by people turning around because they “missed the driveway.” The entrance is marked by a traffic light, so missing it is rather dumb! Of course, Len Carson, who’ll make $20,000+ favors the sign!
As neighbors, we tolerate reflections from the traffic light, from very bright lights along the driveway and from the blue digital sign at OHS. We object to more constant lights shining into our homes, and to distractions causing drivers to exceed even the 40 mph they often drive on East Street, with a 25 mph limit). That $20,000 to $40,000 could be used for educational purposes: music, arts, family studies, cooking, counseling, garden maintenance, not bragging about the schools. Yes, it’s a great school district; my children did well here, but bragging with an ugly, flashing, digital sign is an atrocious waste of cash … when people are still scratching for cash, and when schools still need cash for education and for diversity training.
We object to the screaming lights 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.! ZBA members totally ignored the neighbors’ objections. And Ed May, ZBA chair, had the ugliness to say, “Five people here objected; four approved and 13,000 people stayed home.” People who cared about the sign attended the meeting. The neighbors were at the ZBA meeting to voice strong objections. It was disgusting that the ZBA approved the sign. At least make it face only south, not into our homes.
Denise Michelson
Oneonta
