I know the world is a crazy, dangerous place right now because of the coronavirus and quarantining. There are germs out there that didn't used to be around. The schools are closed until the middle of May right now because of COVID-19.
Even though it's been hard to stay at home and get my schoolwork done, especially algebra, I don't think we should go back until the fall. Our teachers and parents are working hard to make sure we continue learning. I know kids are missing out on things like sports, plays and seeing their friends, but I think it's more important that we stay safe and healthy. I feel especially bad for the seniors.
There are too many people touching things in schools and spreading germs. I don't know who's been exposed or not and where they might have been. Even if we wear masks, we could be exposed and get sick. I think it's safer if we stay home and try to come up with ways to celebrate this year's seniors.
Nathan Tessitore
Oneonta
Tessitore is a 10th grader at Oneonta High and working on his communications badge for Scouts BSA.
