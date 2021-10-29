I had the opportunity of observing Judge Farrell in his courtroom a few years ago. Yes, a traffic ticket required my attendance! I was impressed with how he treated the people who came before him. He provided a lot of information to those who were in court regarding their options and how the court worked as many were first-time attendees, like myself.
I learned a lot and can say Judge Farrell is professional and very fair with the people who come before him. Moreover, I trust his judgement, as should you, and please reelect him on Nov. 2.
Bob Escher
Oneonta
