Representative Brockway is pressing our Otsego County Board to declare this county a "gun sanctuary" or more recently, a "Second Amendment sanctuary." This would release the county from compliance with any gun safety legislation — state or federal. Mr. Brockway and his supporters insist that to be "armed" means freedom to buy and carry any weapon they wish. Being "armed" in 1791 meant having a musket or a flint-lock pistol, both of which were awkward weapons requiring laborious reloading after each shot fired. Modern technology makes these "arms" appear to be quaint antiques. Our "arms" are weaponry designed to kill many people in minutes or less. The Second Amendment was in the Bill of Rights and encouraged the citizenry to form militias to assist the Continental Army earlier formed by George Washington to fight our war of independence and later to be available during the beginnings of our nation. We no longer need militias since we have local police, state troopers and the New York National Guard.
While guns are dangerous artifacts, motor vehicles are equally dangerous. Yet, we accept the many legal requirements to obtain and keep a driver's license and accept even more such requirements to buy and maintain a motor vehicle. We do so because we know we are safer when we drive our vehicles. Yet, we protest that Second Amendment rights are being violated when gun safety legislation is attempted. Did the Founding Fathers know 230 years ago our situation of a complex society with more guns than people? The problem seems to be the Second Amendment. It needs amending. If it gets amended or even reinterpreted in a reasonable way, we might cease to be one of the seven nations with highest death rates from gunfire.
Sam Wilcox
Cooperstown
