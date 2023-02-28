While browsing the internet this morning, I heard about another mass shooting. Again, we wait for someone to come up with some idea to solve the problem.
I think it's time to ask the president directly what he is going to do about it. Most likely he or the next few presidents will just let it ride as more shootings and deaths happen.
I think it's time for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution to be amended or removed.
However, I don't think the president of the United States of America has the nerve to ask the voters of America if this should be done.
Jay Franklin Mould
Oneonta
