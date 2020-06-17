Kirby Olson’s columns are consistently simplistic and misleading on important issues. It is hard to believe he taught philosophy at a local college.
For example: On the Second Amendment he claims that Democrats oppose the right of citizens to have firearms. WRONG! I happen to be a Democrat who sometimes votes for moderate Republican candidates. And I’m one among many who believe that citizens have the right to hunt and protect themselves with guns (the Constitution originally stated this right was just for maintaining “a well regulated militia," but that’s another matter).
Like most people, I believe we should have reasonable laws to limit or discourage the proliferation of dangerous weapons. Our disagreements about what kind, how many, where and when firearms should be allowed shouldn’t be reduced to simplistic partisan arguments such as those published by Mr. Olson in his Daily Star columns.
Paul Conway
Oneonta
