I write after reading Jay Franklin Mould’s March 1 letter.
I point to his idea that it’s time for the Second Amendment to be either amended or removed outright. I would say that this view is fairly typical of those who see, and react to, the dynamics of life more through the filter of emotion than intellect.
And this is an especially dangerous habit to have where politics is concerned, because that’s where the battle for liberty occurs. But to be specific, it is this alarming lack of critical reasoning that explains the absence of any meaningful examination of just what amending or abolishing the Second Amendment means in real life.
In simple terms, neither effort would be very friendly to private ownership of firearms. I seriously doubt those like Mr. Mould have even given any substantive thought as to why the framers put in that amendment in the first place. It had absolutely nothing to do with protecting the act of hunting, and wasn’t so much about citizens being able to protect themselves from criminals.
The overriding intent behind it was so that we would be able to protect ourselves from our own government. That generation had direct experience with a tyrannical government and the framers themselves had a lot of historical evidence to show them that every government has the seeds of tyranny in it. And civilian disarmament has always been, and always will be, a top priority of tyrannies.
In conclusion, the overriding reason why this government isn’t doing such things as literally sealing people into their homes as a COVID policy, is because there are a lot of people with a lot of firearms.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
