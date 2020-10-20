A message from a Gold Star wife:
As the widow of a Vietnam veteran who took his own life after coming home, I am deeply grateful to Sen. Jen Metzger. Since her election in 2018, she has prioritized the unique challenges faced by veterans and their families.
Understanding that, of the staggering 22 veteran suicides every day, 70% of them couldn’t or wouldn’t access VA services, Jen sought alternatives. Since 2012, Vet2Vet has expanded across New York. Vet2Vet is a peer counseling program: vets who have walked the walk offer emotional and social support to other vets, including strategies for coping with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, addiction and domestic problems. It’s free, anonymous, confidential and, unlike VA, access is not restricted by discharge status. Since the program’s inception, there have been no suicides among enrolled veterans.
Still, Vet2Vet funding was eliminated in the 2021 Executive Budget. Jen fought to have it not only reinstated, but expanded. It is now available in Sullivan and Ulster, as well as Orange County. And she sponsored veterans’ resource fairs throughout the district and helped secure $200,000 in funding for veteran and military families’ legal support.
Local veterans and advocates recently gathered at Wallkill’s Veterans Memorial Park to endorse Metzger's reelection campaign. “I don't know about red or blue. I know Army green.” said Rocky Ortega, Sullivan County’s Veteran Coalition Coordinator and Vietnam veteran. “In 'Nam, we used to say ‘we got your six.' It meant, ‘we got your back.’ I'm here to say: ‘Jen, we got your six.’”
Jen Metzger has had the back of District 42 veterans since she was elected. I wish my husband and I had had someone like Jen in our corner when times got bad. Red, blue and green together, let’s vote in November to send Jen Metzger back to Albany.
Penny Coleman
Rosendale
