In what I thought to be an environmentally positive action, I sent a constituent letter to state Sen. Peter Oberacker.
I requested that he vote "yes" on Senate bill 4246, "The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act.” I know of several others who did the same.
Oberacker’s response indicated that he doesn’t like "the language of the bill.” What would he propose instead?
Surely he knows that plastics are killers of wildlife — aquatic and otherwise, including human.
While I should be happy he even answered my letter, when he says “Constituent views guide my decision-making…” I just do not believe it.
Katherine Mario
Delhi
