The New York state 2023-2024 budget is one that the Republicans could have praised. But, not surprisingly, Sen. Peter Oberacker criticized.
“Month late and spends at a reckless rate that hike costs for all,” he said. This is just NOT true. You either negotiate or you do not. But Oberacker, speaking of spending, mails us his picture with negativity all around!
The “spending spree”??? Let’s look at that more closely:
• K-12 education: Fully funding foundation aid for public schools and the largest ever school aid allocation ever — $34.5 billion statewide;
• Expanding free school meals;
• Especially important for Delhi and Oneonta, a halt to any SUNY tuition increase. This means that enrollments that have been down post-COVID, will again increase and our local economies will be bolstered;
• Lower personal income taxes;
• Expanding child tax credits;
• Raising minimum wage;
• Strengthening child care resources;
• Wage increases for health and human services workers.
I can go on and on and on with the POSITIVE environmental, health care, economic building addressed by this budget and that New York so needs.
These things benefit PEOPLE!
But I didn’t see a single positive point in this senator’s flashy propaganda letter. If the senator can’t find something wonderful to praise in this budget, please resign! You whine about having no power in this process. Resign and we will find someone who builds and is positive. Not a whiner.
What bothers me is that we seniors, we voters, we regular ol citizens LONG for a lessening of mean-spirited rhetoric. We long to put an end to the mean-spiritedness. Just what is it that YOU would have proposed? Can’t you just agree that there is much good in this budget? Is there NOTHING about which you Republicans can be positive?
Katherine Mario
Delhi
