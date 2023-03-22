We are writing out of deep concern for the proposed closing of FoxCare Fitness on May 31.
We have been happy and loyal members of the gym for 23 years. It has been our go-to place every weekday, since we know that exercising is good for our health, especially since we are older adults. Our primary care doctors have always praised us for going to the gym, for that has kept us basically healthy.
Having gone to this wonderful facility — only 5 minutes from our house — we have tried to improve and maintain our physical, mental and emotional health. One of the biggest pluses of going there has been making new and lasting friendships with the wonderful, caring staff and other exercisers. It is well known that being with other people is very important for one's health, especially for "seniors."
This FoxCare facility is a vital part of the lives of so many of its users in their 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s. It is a comfortable gym for us to go to. We are not going to go to a gym predominately filled with weight lifters and musclemen. We find great security in the fact that medical personnel are available in a matter of seconds when the "rapid response" team can be summoned.
The Bassett Healthcare Network people involved in making this decision definitely needs to meet and reconsider the closing. They need to find other ways to fix a financial deficit. They need to come to FoxCare Fitness and speak with the many attendees who are distraught and deeply saddened. After the announcement came in our emails, people were walking around like someone had died! It is a decision that is certainly detrimental to preventative medicine for so many people in Oneonta and our surrounding communities.
Bill and Cynthia Goertemoeller
Oneonta
