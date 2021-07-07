I read the story on the sentence of the young girl involved in a robbery gone bad, I don’t the know the details of the incident, but to me, the sentence seems unreasonably long and harsh for a person so young, with apparent good sense and morals, not involved in a life of crime.
For a young person, this is an extraordinarily long time. Justice is valuable, maybe a little mercy too.
Natalie Ciccariello
Oneonta
