Since returning to New York, I have stayed in close contact with many former colleagues in Sarasota.
Until now, I have always spoken with pride of my leadership role on behalf of two of Sarasota’s leading human services organizations. Recalling how tirelessly we all worked for almost two decades to serve and protect Sarasota’s homeless men, women and families with children, I was appalled to receive calls from my Sarasota colleagues that the “special interest” groups in that wealthy community are apparently winning out, and that vital basic needs services are being drastically curtailed. The hours that members of the Sarasota County Coalition for the Homeless invested in advocating for the needs of homeless people in that beautiful community have apparently been for naught!
Whenever I had been called upon as a member of the Sarasota United Way Speaker’s Bureau, I would always first ask my audiences how many of them planned to become homeless. Never was a single hand raised in response to my question, as it’s never part of anyone’s life plan! Today’s homeless people are single moms with children, veterans, those struggling with mental health issues, and people who had been living paycheck to paycheck. For one of our country’s wealthiest cities to turn its back on people in need is simply unacceptable.
Maureen Dill
Morris
