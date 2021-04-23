In reading Jim Shultz’s commentary of late March, I was more than mildly alarmed as to how he could be so oblivious and short sighted to what’s truly involved concerning Seuss Enterprises stopping publication of six of its namesake’s books.
And just what is involved? For starters, the idea that people have the right to go through life in-offended. Or that it’s actually possible.
That’s why I think that any objective psychological study done years from now on today’s 12-to-15-year-olds would be rather interesting. If for no other reason than it would probably chronicle the issues of depression and suicide they would be dealing with. Because they were essentially taught to believe that life could be a 24/7/365 psychological soft and safe space, where they would never get “bruised.”
As serious as the implications of this mindset would be on individuals, just try and imagine what it will mean to society as a whole. I really wish people like Mr. Shultz would realize that it really doesn’t matter if an enterprise stops publishing even one literary work because it offends in some way. A dangerous precedent has been set.
Just where do we say, “Here, and no further”? Why stop at sending offensive images down the memory hole? Let’s send all those offensive words right after them.
To put it in terms of the big picture, try to conceive of a society where each generation essentially throws away everything the previous one has learned and accomplished, in every field, simply because of, say, a particular perceived racial privilege.
What you’ll get is a society that doesn’t create, doesn’t innovate, and doesn’t advance. Instead becoming like a stagnant body of water where all life dies and putrefies.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
