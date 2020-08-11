Re: Delhi rally criticizes police statehouse agenda, July 31:
As a participant in Delhi’s March for People’s Protection, I was surprised by Sheriff DuMond’s assertion that “it is easy to discern that they cherry-pick parts of them (sheriff’s proposals) to fit their narrative.”
Except for news reports about the press conference on July 15 and references to the plan, the text of this legislative proposal was very hard to find. If the sheriffs of the Southern Tier were concerned that their plan would be misrepresented, they should have provided the content in a more public and explicit manner.
Carla Nordstrom
Franklin
