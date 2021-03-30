To the town of Sidney property owners:
The town of Sidney is in the process of enacting new zoning laws. I would urge property owners to obtain a copy of the 108-page documentand review it. It will effect what you can do with your property and also what your neighbors can do with theirs. These new laws could affect the value of your property.
A public hearing is being held on April 8. Without your objections, they will become law as written.
Howard Finch
Sidney
