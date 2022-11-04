Sidney’s Great American supermarket is closing in November.
This is sad news for the village of Sidney and for all who live in the area, especially those without cars who rely on Great American for purchasing food and household items. Great American has been that vital neighborhood store where you can find what you need and the manager and the employees are always helpful, friendly and courteous.
Unfortunately, this closing comes on the heels of other stores that are no longer in Sidney — K-Mart and Gordman’s, for example — that folks relied on for basic necessities, to say nothing about the smaller, locally-owned shops that are no more.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a car, and not everyone wants to drive to Norwich or Oneonta for what they need. Not everyone is able to or wants to buy items online. Great American’s closing is another sad, negative sign of our times: the demise of stores in small villages where everything one needs is right there within walking distance. Great American is one of the reasons I moved to Sidney.
Thank you, Great American, for all the years you have served us. You will be missed.
Lillie Anderson
Sidney
It’s important to vote
As an ordinary voter, I sometimes wonder how important it is to vote; how much effect can one person’s vote have?
Nevertheless, I have never missed voting in any general or primary election. After all, it is the one chance I have, through my vote, to express my point of view and, perhaps, along with the votes of others, affect the future conduct of politicians.
If most people don’t bother to vote because they feel that their one vote is not significant, our politicians will have no incentive to conduct themselves in the best interests of the country. Indeed, it seems that many politicians feel that they can act primarily in their own self-interest, which often means catering to large corporations who lobby them, rather than considering the needs of individual citizens.
Also, in small towns, a few votes can be decisive in an election.
To ensure that our country succeeds, and to keep our democracy, I think that we must participate in it the main way we can — we must vote.
Amy Rothstein
Pine Plains
