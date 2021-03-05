To the person who wrote the letter in Sound Off on Friday, Feb. 26, to Jennifer Flynn, who hates driving past pro Trump signs, I need to reply to your question, “How can someone live like that?” Here’s the thing, I understand her aggravation.
For those of us who lived through hell for four years while Trump used his platform to try to destroy our country and make it a fascist state; it’s been terrifying. This is a man who loves Putin and would have liked to have made our country a lot like Russia. While Putin is called a president, you do understand that Putin is a dictator?
I am making the assumption you are a person who loves this country, and I assure you, I am too. And, I would believe, so does Jennifer.
But, I don’t understand ANYONE who thinks Trump is our great savior. He cares about no one but himself and maybe his kids. Definitely not his wives. He is a misogynist, a racist and is no longer president. He doesn’t deserve any more attention, even something as simple as a sign, or those stupid, stupid flags.
But here’s the important thing, because we do live in a free country, all of you Trump lovers can keep flying those flags and posting those signs. If Trump likes the way Russia is run, maybe he should go live with his buddy.
Cheri Theis
Butternuts
