The Oneonta City Zoning Board just rubber-stamped a project that will drastically change a beautiful neighborhood. It approved, without considering local objections, a digital sign at the entrance of the high school. This sign will shine from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later on both the north and south sides. It is large enough to have messages scrolling with bright colored lights.
We are a neighborhood of homes, not a commercial area. This sign will greatly impact our lives. Many of the residents are elderly so will be rudely awakened early in the day and be kept awake until the sign goes off. Several other neighbors work odd shifts in medical facilities. Such a sign will glare strongly in our homes, which can cause problems for people with old-age eye conditions such as cataracts, as well as other health issues such as ministroke problems. The lights will reflect off our walls, exposing us to enhanced view from the street. This is an infringement of our privacy and a danger to our safety.
Beside being very intrusive, this sign will bring down the value of our homes. I know the students want to be proud of the school, but I don’t see that the sign at Foothills enhances that building. Many signs can be made that are attractive and not glaring, digital commercials.
Pamela Tausta
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.