Twenty-two residents of East Street north of Oneonta High School have petitioned to modify the new sign being installed. The official answer is it is legal and beautiful. We say it is dangerous. It is a 4-by-8-foot digital sign with messages changing every seven seconds.
Drivers coming down East Sttrry routinely go over 35mph. We have seen people go through the traffic light. We have seen seven deer hit in 35 years. Do we really want to see students hit because drivers are reading the sign right where students cross? The students are usually on their cellphones and often cross without concern for the light.
We want the sign on the north side to just name the school and not change messages so that drivers are distracted. There are several lawyers in the state that specialize in lawsuits for pedestrians being hit due to distractions from digital signs. It must be a sizable problem. Keep our students safe — don’t distract the drivers.
Pamela Tausta
Oneonta
