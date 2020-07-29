As a congregant at First United Methodist Church, I feel compelled to respond to the critique concerning our sign “All Lives Matter When Black Lives Matter.” The argument of the Sound Off writer commits a glaring logical mistake. As an ethical claim that all lives OUGHT to matter is true. However, the factual claim that all lives matter is false and the ethical claim will be true ONLY when Black Lives Matter.
God would be disappointed NOT because of a sign but because we are not living up to his command to “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” In fact, he would be happy that we are reminding ourselves to be better.
Margaret Green
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.