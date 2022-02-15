I read with disbelief Mr. Olejarz’s letter stating that tariffs, not slavery, sparked the Civil War. The idea that tariffs caused the Civil War is a postwar mythology. The Olejarz letter fails to substantiate cause and effect. I propose that protecting and perpetuating African slavery was the life blood of the Confederate States of America. The Confederate Constitution forbid the emancipation of slaves on a federal or national level. Several states also moved to forever prevent emancipation.
On Jan. 7, 1861, Alabama approved a new state constitution. Article VI contained language under one simple word SLAVERY. Section 1 of SLAVERY read: “No slave in this state shall be emancipated by any act done to take effect in this state or any other country.
On Jan. 9, 1861, Mississippi issued a Declaration of Secession stating: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.”
On Jan. 19, 1861, Georgia seceded from the Union and was one of four states to issue a Declaration of Causes. Like other seceding states slavery was the paramount issue. Slavery was referenced 35 times in the document. The first two sentences of the “Declaration” read: “The people of Georgia having dissolved their political connection with the Government of the United States of America present to their confederates and the world, the causes which have led to the separation. For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non slave holding Confederate States with reference to the subject of African slavery.”
The Confederacy was formed on Feb. 8, 1861, by seven slave states in the Deep South. These states‘ economies were heavily dependent on agriculture, particularly cotton. Thus a plantation system and culture that relied on African slaves for labor.
George Drexler II
Sherburne
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.