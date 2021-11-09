State Sen. Oberacker’s response to proposed legislation to eliminate gas engine mowers, leaf-blowers, etc. illustrates exactly why we are now facing devastating global climate disruption because we did not address the issue decades ago when it became obvious that the burning of fossil fuels was warming our planet.
Sen. Oberacker had trouble mowing his lawn with a battery-powered mower, so instead of limiting how much lawn he mowed and/or switching to a motorless reel mower, he immediately went back to using the gas engine mower.
These are the obstructionists who always stand in the way of the inevitable, dragging their heels, refusing to see the obvious, the writing on the wall, and we all suffer because of them.
At my former residence, I spent hours on a riding mower. That was before the issue of climate change became so glaringly urgent. I have been using a reel mower for 11 years now. I have a small lawn. If I had more property, I would still choose to have a small lawn. Why does anyone need acres of lawn? They don’t. It’s just a habit, something to do. Do you miss the butterflies and the bees? How did people manage their property 100 years ago?
Shaun Pangman claims, according to The Daily Star article, that battery operated mowers are too expensive. Guess what? Making no changes to how we continue to needlessly burn fossil fuels is too expensive.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said of the proposal, “No one supports that policy.” I support it. And I know many people who support it. So she is either lying or is utterly out of touch with reality. Another Republican, Angelo Morinello, also bemoans the cost. They just don’t get it. My reel mower cost $100. They will be dragged kicking and screaming about their right to mow six acres of lawn into the reality of climate change, and unnecessarily delay even further the urgent need for action.
BTW, when I see and HEAR someone using a gas-powered leaf blower, I get sooo angry. Pick up a rake you lazy fools. It’s quicker, and you get a little needed exercise.
Michael Perry
Oneonta
