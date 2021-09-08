Recent headlines about heat waves, flooding, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes have made it clear that climate change is real and taking place. Many things will need to happen to address this crisis. Much of this discussion and activity will necessarily take place in Washington D.C. and capitals across the world, but we here in Oneonta can do much as well. Here are 20 things Oneonta residents can do immediately to mitigate climate change that don’t involve major expenditures, policy changes or government mandates.
Dietary:
Reduce meat consumption, especially CAFO-produced beef, pork and poultry.
Eat meat from local and grass-fed sources (or from hunting)
Reduce dairy and egg consumption or consume from local and grass-fed herds and flocks
Get as many of your vegetables and other foods from local sources as possible
Reduce the amount of food that is wasted
Avoid products with palm oil that are unsustainably grown
Avoid highly processed and frozen foods as much as possible
Avoid seafood that is unsustainably sourced
Reduce alcohol consumption, drink locally produced alcoholic products
Home and Businesses:
Reduce or eliminate the area of lawn you mow, instead, permascape and reduce or eliminate chemical applications
Choose to live or locate your business within the city limits of Oneonta
Buy your electricity from solar or wind farms in the region
Make your buildings more energy efficient, reduce consumption of oil and natural gas
Live or work in smaller spaces; make single-use spaces multi-use
Lifestyle:
Walk or bike more, drive less
Use energy-efficient vehicles or electric vehicles if powered by solar and wind sourced
Travel by air less frequently
Buy fewer material goods
Buy items that last for long periods or can be re-used by others (avoid fast fashion items)
Use canoes, sailboats, kayaks or rowboats for recreational boating
Jim Mills
Oneonta
