I have an urgent message that I need to share with atheists and non-Christians everywhere. Get rid of your smartphones as soon as possible!
The Tribulation as described in Revelation 13 in the Bible is almost here, and the beast, with his false prophet, will be trying to confuse and deceive you through your smartphones. Obviously the beast will be using other devices too such as computers, laptops, tablets and even your TV, but his goal is to trick you into worshipping him instead of Jesus Christ.
My warning to you about the upcoming Tribulation (Apocalypse) isn’t just another false prediction from another false prophet. We have more evidence of this now than ever before.
The fact that COVID-19 has become a global pandemic is just one of many signs that the Tribulation is right around the corner and I can assure you that most of us will be going through it. So when the beast shows up and starts telling you exactly what you want to hear, the smartest thing you can do is get rid of your smartphones, and every other device you have that could allow the beast to communicate with you.
Then please, join us Christians out in the woods and the wilderness for those final 3½ years leading up to Christ’s return. We love you and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect and provide for you and your family out there, and give you the opportunity to do the same for us.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
