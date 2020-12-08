In response to the Sound Off regarding Oneonta Soccer Club:
I did some research and the coach did the homework and went through the proper channels before playing these games. They answer to US Soccer and Eastern NY Soccer Association and their insurance carriers. All precautions are taken with temperature checks, masks and social distancing. This made many young people have a purpose during this pandemic. Soccer is one of the safest sports during all this. The Oneonta school has to answer to different requirements put out by the state. Good for the league coordinators and coach and congratulations of winning.
Bonnie Kiraly
Otego
