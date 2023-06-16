Here's my comment about news from social media in response to the Daily Star editorial, "Social media play growing role in democracy" on June 2.
Social media could benefit society, if we learn how to use it. Most platforms won't help unless regulated. For example, Twitter's anti-child pornography team is gone; and Facebook announced tit will no longer moderate for political misinformation. YouTube did the same. It seems they gave up trying to be good corporate citizens.
Twitter was my portal to news. Sure, I could passively follow the algorithm down bias-confirmation rabbit holes; but with experience, I learned how to customize my feed for established outlets, government leaders and agencies, scientific experts and interesting people who followed societal rules and norms in Twitter threads (conversations). Information was not necessarily in tweets, but often accessed at links shared by tweet. In-depth, timely reporting came from all over the world, with most content free to read while some paid subscriptions were worth it (and much cheaper than paper).
I left Twitter because Musk gave ”free speech” to Nazis, bigots, predators, trolls, bots and international chaos agents, which made customizing my feed (to block their toxicity) more difficult. Now I'm rebuilding on a more moderate platform.
Local news from professional sources is difficult to get on a timely basis. If only local news could be as available on social media as national and world news was on Twitter.
Mary Brawley-Fuat
Colchester
