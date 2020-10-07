I find it interesting that for years President Trump and numerous other privileged politicians have been trying to instill us, the American people, with the horrors of “socialized medicine.” Yet, reportedly within hours of testing positive for COVID-19, Marine-1 swooped in to the front lawn of his executive mansion to airlift him directly to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. There, in addition to countless prayers and good wishes, he also received the very best socialized medical care that our nation has to offer from the many skilled physicians, nurses and other military personnel who cared for him.
Despite ridiculing it for years, when he became ill, the president immediately turned to socialized health care for his own medical needs; and despite his opulent lifestyle, that health care didn’t cost him a penny. We taxpayers have paid for it all.
Especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has highlighted the vast inequalities of health care for millions of Americans, many of us are asking, “Why is socialized medicine being reserved for the privileged few? If it’s good enough for the president of the United States and members of the military, why is it not good enough for the rest of us?”
Tom Holmes
Norwich
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.