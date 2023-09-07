The topic of the Aug. 30 Daily Star editorial ("School mascot changes were long overdue") reminded me of a letter I had printed here in which I replied to a similar theme expressed.
It was not long after Seuss Enterprises stopped publishing six of it's namesake's stories because they were thought offensive. Only now it's something different that's offensive. It's the psychology of finding offense that seems to be the constant.
But really, it goes deeper than that. It seems to be an offense only where certain ethnicities or cultural attitudes are concerned. Connected to this is the issue of the actual percentage of people offended by particular mascots and logos. I mean, I seriously doubt that even the aggrieved parties were asked how they felt about the names and logos of certain Cleveland and Washington D.C. pro sports teams. And all others nationwide.
What I'm saying is that you probably have a literal handful of people speaking for the entire ethnicity. I'm simply talking about going through life actually looking to be offended. Looking to be some degree of a victim. Ultimately, I believe this is an effort to fundamentally change this nation by portraying it as never having any redeeming qualities, especially when it concerns our slave days, as if we invented the practice. So that period, and the Confederacy in particular, must be sent down the memory hole. But like it or not, that's part of our history. It isn't pretty, but there it is.
The bottom line is, when a society does what we're doing with superficial sports names and images, nothing will be safe. What will happen when this view is applied to art, literature, architecture and medicine? That society won't create, it won't innovate and it won't advance. Only stagnate.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
