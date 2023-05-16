It's hard to write a commentary on any mass shooting, that's not coming from any kind of gun control position, simply because they are obviously tragedies.
But mass shootings are not based in negligence, as might be if multiple people died from your being careless with fire. There's an interesting psychology involved in how we seem to view deaths and injuries caused through every existing instrument, versus that of firearms. And even when it only comes to them, we seem to make a subjective value judgement depending on how many can be hurt or killed within a certain time frame.
But I believe that those two schools of thought are merely subsets to the overall point of view that there's no possible upside to the possession of firearms. And this belief was certainly expressed in a Sept 2021, Atlantic Magazine piece by David Frum, tiled: "How to Persuade Americans to Give Up Their Guns." I highly recommend it for those who want an honest look inside the gun control mind. In a closing paragraph, he states: "Save your family and community from danger by getting rid of your weapons, and especially your handguns. Don't wait for the law. Do it yourself, do it now."
Now there's an aspect to this idea that many don't seem to have thought through. What Mr. Frum's position essentially translates to, in real-life terms, is complete civilian self disarmament. Note that I didn't use the word "national," because that's not what control is really about. I've yet to read, or hear, of gun control being applied where the government is concerned.
So, do we allow gun ownership to be an exclusively state right, and then blindly trust the state not to use them against us?
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
