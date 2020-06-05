To the Schenevus Central School class of 2020:
Clearly this year took everyone by surprise, especially the teachers, faculty and staff, administration, and furthermore, the class of 2020.
Regardless of this pandemic, we, your Schenevus Central School community, love and wish you all the best of luck in the world. From the time you all started at, and now will graduate from, Schenevus Central School, you join your fellow alumni as the future leaders of the United States of America.
U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur said the following words in a speech at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to the cadets: “Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.”
My personal viewpoint on the general’s speech is simply this: you, the class of 2020, regardless of what field of interest you have, are leaders in your own way regardless of whom you are in your careers and capabilities.
One last quote to you all that I hope gives you all solace and inspiration: “Don’t play ‘Follow the Leader’, become the leader.”
My grandfather, a fellow graduate of our school, quoted that to me at a young age and before he passed away. In conclusion, we, your Schenevus Central School alumni and community, congratulate you all on graduating. Good luck, God bless, and Godspeed.
AJ Hamill
Maryland
Hamill is a candidate for supervisor of the town of Maryland.
