Sound Off is doing a disservice to the community. Too many contributors “sound off” on issues they don’t understand or on which their primary sources of information are deliberately misinforming them.
Often, it’s apparent that they are not even reading the rest of The Daily Star, which is commendably balanced in its coverage. With no fact-checking on their malignant nonsense, and no effective way for readers to push back on the endless destructive stream, the paper is emulating what Facebook is being accused of: highlighting division and lies. Facebook aims to make money from clicks on outrageous “news” that keeps everyone angry at their neighbors and distrustful of our systems.
I don’t see what The Daily Star gets out of spreading disinformation from nameless sources. On the other hand, thank you for your actual reporting and judicious selection of AP and other sources.
Mary Brawley-Fuat
Hamden
