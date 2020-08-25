I realize quite a few people do not approve of "Sounding Off" without signing his or her name. I would like to comment on that.
We live in a violent and very aggressive society. Suppose, and individual and/or several individuals are aggravated by your opinion or action. It is not uncommon that you will become the victim of physical and mental retaliation. I myself became the victim of retaliation. Unintentionally I had pulled out of a side street in front of an approaching car. I gave the driver in the other a friend wave through the rear-window of my car, hoping the individual will forgive me. Unfortunately I had to deal with the consequence of retaliation.
Last but not least I would like to emphasize, newspapers all over the county print some type of "Sound Off." It is not The Daily Star's own idea.
Christine Gullow
Oneonta
