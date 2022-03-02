Your decision to include an anonymous troll garden, aptly named “Sound Off,” in our local newspaper is a disgrace to the name of journalism.
There is no shortage of studies that have found that the ability to express one’s self anonymously brings out the worst in people. Simple adult common sense should tell you the same. The last thing we need now as a community and as a society is another platform for people to insult each other in public with no accountability.
I stand by the sentiments expressed in this letter and the language with which I have chosen to express them. You may feel free to publish them and shout them from the mountain top with my name attached.
Dana LaCroix
Cooperstown
