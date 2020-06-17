The Sound Off section of this paper needs to be discontinued. We live in an age where anonymity has allowed hateful and racist thoughts to flourish.
We do not need a part of our small town paper devoted to what is already done with reckless abandon on the internet. Anonymity absolves people of the consequences of their opinions and beliefs. Racism is allowed to flourish without shame or fear of reproach from one’s community.
We need to know who believes what and why, or at least make it so embarrassing to hold those views that they are never expressed either in words or actions. Holding racist, sexist and bigoted views is no longer acceptable in public, but the strength of those hateful convictions has grown with a lack of accountability (it has also grown with the Rise of the Rest, but that is for another time).
The Sound Off section is just another avenue for shameful thoughts to permeate our community, only it is under the guise of legitimacy because it is published in the paper. If you believe it enough to write in, put your name on it. Own it. It is your thought after all. Then, face your community with your cards on the table.
More than ever we need to know who our neighbors are and the kind of people we have in our community.
Liz Connor
Oneonta
