For years, I have been disappointed that The Daily Star has permitted people to comment anonymously online under the guise of protecting free speech.
People have a right to free speech, but they also have the responsibility to be a decent human being. We seem to have lost sight of the fact that with rights come responsibility. We are all responsible for being good citizens and making anonymous comments online does not meet that responsibility. In my mind, if you can’t put your name under a statement, you should not be making the statement.
The newspaper’s justification is that some people may not be able to say things out of fear of repercussions from their employer. Having read many of the comments in “Sound Off” we would all be better off if they were kept to themselves. If you have an opinion, state it out loud and sign your name to it. You have the right to make it and the responsibility to own it. If you are afraid of repercussions, perhaps you should do some self-examination and think about what you are saying, is it really civil? Is it really kind to others? How would you react if someone made a similar comment about you?
I would once again call on The Daily Star to end the practice of allowing anonymous comments and shine a light on the cowards who hide behind their keyboards to make divisive statements that are tearing our country apart.
Bill Grau
Oneonta
