I have a suggestion for renaming a section of your newspaper. Not so long ago, The Daily Star added a section named, “Sound Off,” where people can “express their views” anonymously. I think this section cries out to be renamed. I’d like to suggest “Coward’s Column.” While this might be a little controversial, I think it is a perfect match. Who else but a coward would unload their opinion on frequently difficult subjects (often in a less-than-polite manner), and then refuse to take ownership of that opinion.
If people don’t have the courage to own their opinions, should we really be giving them this forum? Not in my opinion.
This is not much different from the anonymous bullying that we see online. If people are held to account for the things they say, they might reconsider whether or not they want to say them.
As for me, I will gladly take ownership of this opinion, and look forward to spirited discussion — on the record.
Nick Tarantelli
Milford
