To the anonymous writer on Sound Off (2/26): Whether you agree with her or not, Jennifer Flynn had the courage to sign her name to her letter. “Anonymous” should take a cue from his hero. Mr. Trump never failed to take ownership of his messaging.
Barbara Grant
Oneonta
